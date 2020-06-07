Share:

HYDERABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh chapter leader MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh consoled with the families of the seven children who drowned while swimming near Indus river in Thatta district the other day. Sheikh visited the families in their village in Jhirk and assured them that they would be financially supported through Pakistan Baitual Mal.

Talking to the media, Sheikh said the Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho should resign because neither the life saving facilities nor the ambulance services were available in the hospitals in the rural areas.

He claimed that some of the lives could have been saved if the doctors were present at the Rural Health Center Jhirk where the deceased hidden were shifted after they were pulled out by the local divers.

The PTI leader said even the ambulances were not available to transport the dead bodies back to their homes owing to which all the bodies were put in a mini truck.

Sheikh said the Pakistan Peoples Party had destroyed Sindh and deprived the province’s people even from the basic living facilities. He lamented that the children in Sindh were also dying due to dog and snake bites because anti rabies vaccines and anti snake venom were not available.