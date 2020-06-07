Share:

LAHORE - Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan chaired meeting of Cabinet Committee on coronavirus on Saturday to review prevailing situation and measures for controlling pandemic. The meeting decided to procure 1,000 injections approved by Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) DRAP for COVID-19 patients in the first phase, ban entry of children in parks and strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at public places and action against violators.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that there was no substitute for human life, adding that the government was spending all its resources to provide the best medical treatment facilities to the patients of coronavirus and provision of injections approved by DRAP is also part of it. He said that every citizen has now realized the severity of coronavirus and in the same way every individual should fulfill responsibility as well. He appealed to the general public to support the government in its ongoing efforts against corona by adhering to safety measures as much as possible. He added that the principle of declaring “hotspot” areas is still being followed in the vicinity, where more cases of coronavirus are being reported. He clarified that daily activities in the markets should remain continue five days a week and ensure implementation of the lockdown decision on Saturdays and Sundays.

Similarly, medical stores can be kept open 24 hours a day and general stores can work from 9 am to 7 pm daily.

Briefing the Cabinet Committee meeting, the Chief Secretary Punjab said that a crackdown on violators of SOPs has been going on for the last two days in major cities of the province with the help of traffic police and positive effects of this campaign have been surfaced. Secretary Health Punjab and other officials highlighted the statistics of coronavirus patients in the province. IG Punjab, Commissioner Lahore and other officers also briefed about their respective departments.