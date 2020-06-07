Share:

LAHORE - Around 2,164 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported from Punjab on Saturday, the highest number of cases reported in a single day since the pandemic began.

Likewise, as many as 159 more healthcare professionals have also tested positive for the virus, taking the number of cases in the community to 721. So far 35,308 COVID-19 patients have been reported from across the province so far. Similarly, thirty more patients breathed their last in the province on Saturday, taking the death toll to 659.

So far 247 casualties have been reported from Lahore, 136 Rawalpindi, 72 Multan, 60 Faisalabad, 32 Gujranwala, 20 Sialkot, 17 each from Gujrat and Rahim Yar Khan, 10 each from Sargodha and Bahawalpur, seven Sahiwal, four each from Nankana Sahib and Toba Tek Singh, three each from Sheikhupura and Muzafargarh, two each from Hafizabad, Kasur, Jhang, Dera Ghazi Khan and Narowal and one each from Attock, Bahawalnagar, Khushab, Jhelum, Mianwali, Bhakkar and Rajanpur.

Out of total 35,308 COVID-19 patients reported in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are the preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 32,438 ordinary citizens who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission. So far 17,470 Covid-19 patients have been reported from Lahore, 2,837 Rawalpindi, 2,447 Multan, 2,168 Faisalabad, 1,708 Gujranwala, 1,103 Sialkot, 983 Gujrat, 579 Dera Ghazi Khan, 561 Sargodha, 518 Sheikhupura, 444 Bahawalpur, 442 Rahim Yar Khan, 429 Muzafargarh.