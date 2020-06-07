Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - The local administration has sealed several shops for not adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) the government has issued to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The shops and business outlets were sealed by Assistant Commissioner Na­dir Shahzad Khan during his surprise visits to bazaars in Lakki city”, said an official on Saturday.

The official expressed anger over vi­olation of SOPs by shopkeepers and or­dered sealing five business outlets.

He also fined several traders for not observing relevant protocol while their running business. Two violators were arrested while a dozen shopkeepers were issued warning for not imple­menting the precautionary measures during the pandemic.

The assistant commissioner also dis­tributed free facemasks among the pushcart vendors in the urban locality and directed them to wear masks and follow government instructions.