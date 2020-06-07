LAKKI MARWAT - The local administration has sealed several shops for not adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) the government has issued to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
The shops and business outlets were sealed by Assistant Commissioner Nadir Shahzad Khan during his surprise visits to bazaars in Lakki city”, said an official on Saturday.
The official expressed anger over violation of SOPs by shopkeepers and ordered sealing five business outlets.
He also fined several traders for not observing relevant protocol while their running business. Two violators were arrested while a dozen shopkeepers were issued warning for not implementing the precautionary measures during the pandemic.
The assistant commissioner also distributed free facemasks among the pushcart vendors in the urban locality and directed them to wear masks and follow government instructions.