KARACHI - From a question and answer session hosted by Rugby legend Bryan Habana with former legendary Pakistan National Cricket Team Captain Wasim Akram to intimate acoustic sessions with Camila Cabello, Mastercard is partnering with its global ambassadors to craft unique experiences for at-home enjoyment. Wasim Akram has recently joined the Mastercard family as its Global Brand Ambassador.

The company is taking its expertise in building physical events and bringing them online in a series of global Digital Priceless Experiences, at a time when connecting to our passions – like music, sports and culinary – is more important than ever. The ‘Priceless Questions to Wasim Akram by Bryan Habana’ is featured on Priceless.com.

“Our Priceless platform is renowned for its immersive experiences that give consumers an opportunity to engage with their passions,” said Magdy Hassan, general manager for Egypt and Pakistan, Mastercard. “While we have to adapt to being at home, Mastercard is proud to offer people the possibility to virtually travel and discover extraordinary moments from the comfort of their homes. We are honored to have Mastercard Global Brand Ambassador Wasim Akram share his thoughts with fans from around Pakistan and the world in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

In Pakistan, Mastercard has curated an exciting virtual experience with Wasim Akram and Bryan Habana exclusively for its cardholders.

“My question and answer session with Bryan Habana facilitated by Mastercard will prove to be a memorable and meaningful collaboration for both myself and my team during these challenging times. I’m honored to be part of the Mastercard Priceless Family and thrilled to be connecting people to their passions from the safety and convenience of their own homes.” said Wasim Akram.