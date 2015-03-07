Islamabad - Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Maroof Afzal has said that development work in the Park Enclave would not only be completed timely but state-of-the-art facilities would be provided, utilizing all the resources and expertise.

During his recent visit to Park Enclave, he said that that the expeditious development work being carried out for the development of the Park Enclave will ensure that the project would be completed in time.

He directed the contractor of the project to mobilize all his resources so as to complete the project, which has been delayed since substantial time.

He said that the allottees would soon be in position to build their houses in the housing project.

The chairman CDA was apprised that work on 35 roads and culverts out of 45 roads is in full swing whereas the earth work of 25 roads has already been completed. He was informed that two under ground water tanks have been completed whereas work on two overhead water tanks is being executed expeditiously. To ensure the provision of water in the project, two tube wells are near completion. The Project Director assured that work on the development of the unique housing project would be completed in stipulated time.

The chairman was informed that development activities in the project would be completed at a cost of Rs.1.26 billion. The development work include all major roads, service roads, street lights, construction of footpaths, drainage system, water supply, sewerage system, construction of bridges as well as the electrification in addition to construction of main gate, security check posts and landscaping to beautify the housing project.

The chairman CDA directed the Project Director to ensure his maximum presence for early completion of the project as well as the quality of the development activities. He also sought weekly progress report in this regard.