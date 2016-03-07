KARACHI: Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Haider Jamali submitted a report in the court about progress made so far in the Karachi operation, during hearing of Karachi law and order implementation case at Karachi Registry on Monday.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali heard the case.

The police report reveals that the crime of kidnapping for ransom has almost been eliminated after the initiation of operation.

There has been 69 percent reduction in target killing , 60 percent in extortion, 58 percent in bank robberies and 25 percent in street crime.

The report stated that there has been sharp reduction in the terrorism related cases as 42 such cases were reported in 2014 while only four cases were reported in 2015.