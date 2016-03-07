Immaturity, lack of vision and leadership, along with the failure to learn from mistakes are the root causes of evasiveness and drifting away from real issues that Pakistan wants to confront. Self-seeking elements in all walks of life, have been unfair to the country and a source of injustice to the citizens who feel their dreams of good life have been shattered. No doubt the geo-political situation and global events and policies of war and peace have impacted our socio-political and economic history; the basic fault line is internal. We have failed to put our own house in order.

The hate and intolerance and innumerable crises reflect on our own failings due to being irrelevant to what our response should have been under given circumstances. Even if we have analyzed of what we could do about our strengths and weaknesses and opportunities and threats, we did not do it from the viewpoint of strengthening our country and the nation. Selfish motives and vested interests were always at play. We cannot do much about external factors, except think of survival strategies and action that helps us stay on our course and not let deviate from our own vital objectives and foreign policy issues. In a sense we have done well in this context with distinction in our role in the United Nations’ peace-keeping efforts, human rights and the UN development programmes. Pakistan has played important role in peace and security in Afghanistan and the Middle East, especially in relations to Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE as well as Central and South Asian countries and Africa. This golden chapter has to be extended to our domestic situation which needs speedy improvement in the face of issue of terrorism and extremism.

War against terrorism and crime must continue with renewed resolve and vigour. Improving our domestic situation needs an alternate narrative to strengthen Pakistan’s polity and politics in line with the Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of a modern, stable and forward looking country, with respect for minorities and respectable status for women. We have to have a soft image and ways to achieve the same. Here, equality before law is essential.

We need to understand that culture refers to enlightenment, and refinement of taste acquired by intellectual and aesthetic training. Without such an achievement societies remain in lower stage of development in civilization. This frame of reference raises questions that seek answers from governments and the people of Less Developed Countries (LDC). In a democracy politicians are to be held responsible and accountable once the people have trusted them to be their representatives in the process of governance. Unfortunately the gulf between the elite and electorate is the barrier that negatively impacts the process of socio-economic development and the maturity of the system.

Politicians more often fail to adequately and effectively represent the electorate who vote them to office and power. This is a bitter truth of the electoral process. Politicians are seldom sincere to the people’s cause and the need to address the pressing public issues. Politicians think they are absolute rulers. They forget that they were elected to serve the people and to solve their problems. Perceptions about governance and the role of politicians and government functionaries have to be corrected. The only way to do is by performance and satisfaction of the masses.

Prejudice and attitude of contempt are the source of injustice and most conflicts in a society. It is important that politicians and the bureaucracy realize the reality and communicate to the people correctly what the government policies and action imply. War against prejudice and ignorance could help satisfy the people on issues of public policy. For stability, peace and security the media has an important role in focusing on real issues and to avoid conflicts because of trivialism and non-issues occupying media space needlessly. In its role of internal and external public relations media could contribute to cultivating tasteful behaviours and constructive attitudes for ultimate good of the people and building strong, modern society with great sense of responsibility and accountability. The regulators are supposed to perform their duty faithfully in this particular context for character building and awakening the public as to what is good for them and for Pakistan. Quality of governance could improve if all institutions perform within their prescribed limits and in cooperation and coordination of all other institutions. A modern society needs such thinking and line of action. Media’s important role is to end uncertainty and to let not instability creep in because of needless talk-shows on TV channels and writings in the press. It is simple madness to continue debates on issues which, in the first place, should not be discussed in public and on media. It would be in bad taste and against national interest.

With reference to Pathankot terrorist attack, India should understand that while such attacks are a source of embarrassment and worry for Pakistan, this country is a victim of terrorism. It is deeply engaged in war on terrorism and extremism. In such a scenario shall Pakistan continue to accept political ploys for India to show its own moral superiority? Will such a strategy help improve relations between the two countries? Liberal ideas of justice and human rights will have their meanings, clear only if India talks on terror attack on ‘Samjota Express’ and hand over the Hindu extremists to Pakistan and also compensate for the human and material loss. If this is not done, Pakistan government should take the case to the United Nations and the International Court of Justice. India has not even condemned the brutal attack on the train in which passengers were burnt to death by Hindu extremists, who kill Muslims in India every now and then. Why is India out to damage Pakistan’s image in spite of facts on the ground and the reality of Indian firing across the border to kill our innocent unarmed citizens? India’s ‘arms race’ and continued hostility against Pakistan is a matter of concern and threat to peace and security of the region.

Pakistan’s National Command Authority (NCA) has reaffirmed that as a responsible nuclear state Pakistan would continue to contribute meaningfully towards the global efforts to improve nuclear security and nuclear non-proliferation measures.

Environmental uncertainty is determined by the degrees of change and the degree of complexity in the environment. Stable and simple environments are relatively certain. The more dynamic and complex the environment, the greater is the uncertainty. At the end of the day it is peace and security that matters. 2.5 million Afghan refugees living in Pakistan for over 35 years have to return to their country. But the Afghan peace process being in jeopardy is a barrier in the way. This complexity impacts law and order and other aspects of Pakistan’s internal environment. In spite of success of operation Zarb-e-Azab, it seems that uncertainty and instability will continue to be our headache till the final and complete end of terrorism and extremism. Pakistan needs internal unity and resolve to face threats with courage.

As Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Raheel Sharif has said, “Pakistan Army will go to any length to finish terrorists from every nook and corner of the country.”