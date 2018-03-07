Multan-The district administration launched on Tuesday crackdown on illegal van stands and sealed four stands besides impounding 19 vehicles in police stations and imposing fine worth over Rs50,000.

A special team of Regional Transport Authority carried out operation in Jalalpur Pirwala Tehsil of Multan and fined commercial vehicles for violation of routes. The Secretary RTA Farooq Dogar also carried out excel inspection of vehicles and challaned vehicles. Talking to the media, Farooq Dogar said that no illegal wagon stand would be allowed to operate in Multan and strict action would also be taken against the transporters involved in overcharging. He declared that crackdown would be launched to get state lands vacated from illegal occupants. He declared that legal wagon stands would be constructed on vacated land.

Meanwhile, joint teams of civil defence department and police carried out operation against illegal oil agencies and LPG refilling shops. The teams sealed four oil agencies in different areas of Multan and took machinery into custody. The teams also launched crackdown on vendors involved in sale of lose petrol and confiscated their drums.

Civil Defence officer Fatima bibi told media that the persons involved in the sale of lose petrol posed serious threat to human lives. She declared that cases would be registered under terrorism act against them.