Islamabad - Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman is retiring from his service in the Pakistan Air Force on March 18. The government is likely to appoint a senior most officer as the next air chief .

Seniority wise, six air marshals are currently serving in different positions. They all are fighter pilots. Among them is Air Marshal Farooq Habib, who is the senior most officer currently serving as Vice Chief of Air Staff and will retire on January 3, 2020. He is followed by Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, currently serving as Deputy Chief of Air Staff, and he will retire on February 28, 2020.

Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik is the third on the seniority list, who is also serving as Deputy Chief of Air Staff, and will retire on July 3, 2020. Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer, currently serving as Deputy Chief of Air Staff, will retire on July 3, 2020.

Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, who is also currently serving as Deputy Chief of Air Staff, will retire on July 3, 2021. Likewise, Air Marshal Ahmar Shahzad, currently serving as Chairman Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra, will retire on July 3, 2021.

Meanwhile, Chief of the Air Staff Sohail Aman on Tuesday paid a farewell call on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented him a guard of honour.

Admiral Abbasi acknowledged and commended the remarkable services of the air chief for Pakistan and the PAF. The naval chief also highlighted the dynamic role played by the air chief to enhance the operational capabilities of the PAF and improved synergy with the PN.