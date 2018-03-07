Hafizabad-A truck driver was electrocuted while the conductor received serious burns when overhead hanging electric wires touched the vehicle on Sagar Road.

According to rescue sources, Saleem Akhtar along with helper Abdul Waheed was on way to Sialkot with concrete-laden truck. When they were passing the Sagar Road overhead hanging electric cable touched the vehicle as a result of which Saleem Akhtar received serious shocks and died before any medical aid could be made available to him. However, helper Abdul Waheed received serious electric shocks and shifted to the hospital in critical condition. It may be mentioned that the sagging and dangling electric wires in various localities particularly new abadis and villages pose potential danger to the lives of dwellers, which unveils the inefficiency and negligence of the GEPCO personnel.

According to survey conducted by this scribe, the inhabitants of different areas including Mohallah Dhabwala, Jilanipura, Sherpura, Hussainpura, Ali Town, Akhtar Town and scores of villages protested against Gepco personnel for not resolving their longstanding problem. They said that they had submitted numerous complaints to the officers concerned regarding rehabilitation of sagging wires but they turned a deaf ear to their genuine demand.

They said that their children play in the streets under threat of being electrocuted and added that several persons including cattle have received serious electric shocks in the past due to the dangling electricity wires. They called upon the Gepco authorities to address their problems by taking prompt action to save them from constant danger to their lives.

Meanwhile, dead body of an old man was found lying in the locality of Mohallah Pir Kalay Shah. The corpse was later identified as of Zulfiqar son of Noor Muhammad resident of Dhingranwali village. The dead body was shifted to the hospital and according to doctors and police the deceased was an addict and he might have taken excessive dose of intoxicant.