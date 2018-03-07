Islamabad - The federal government and Balochistan governments will establish a cadet college at Gwadar and the provincial government has asked the center to bear 50 percent cost of the project.

The total estimated cost of the project is around Rs1740 million which will be equally shared by the federal and provincial governments, an official source to The Nation on Tuesday.

He said that the cadet college at Gwadar was announced by the army chief during his recent visit to Balochistan. It was also announced that the cadet college will be established with federal government funding.

On the directives of the Balochistan chief minister, a summary has been approved for the establishment of the cadet college at Gwadar on an equal-sharing basis between the federal and provincial governments, said the source.

Around 100 acres will be acquired for the construction of the cadet college, the source said. The land acquisition is the responsibility of the provincial government and district administration has already been intimated for the land acquisition, the source said.

The project was presented during the meeting of Provincial Development Working Party Balochistan and it was agreed to send it to the federal government for further action. The PDWP meeting was informed that the approved consultancy charges for all other cadet colleges in Balochistan were three percent, therefore, the same charges should be added to the PC-I, the source said. The PC-I is already prepared and is ready to be presented to the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) for approval, the source said.

The Provincial Planning and Development Department has also been requested that a notification issued in 2013 empowering the Balochistan Revenue Authority to collect Balochistan Sales Tax Services on Building/Civil Work contractors should be withdrawn. The establishment of cadet college will provide quality education and will open a new venue of development for the people of Gwadar, the source said.

The Higher Education Commission’s unit under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project is also working on the construction of a university and educational city projects in Gwadar.

Similarly, under the CPEC, the up gradation of existing vocational institute at Gwadar was also under consideration and a memorandum of understanding will be signed soon, the source said. The estimated cost of the project is $10 million and it aims to enhance skills of the local population of Gwadar to prepare a workforce for the future requirement of Gwadar port city.