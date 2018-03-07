LAHORE - A 12-year-old boy was found tortured to death in a park near Bhati Gate police station on early Tuesday. The body, not identified yet, was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

A police official said the body was lying in a corner of the park as they reached the spot. Some passersby spotted the body and alerted the police by phone. The official said that there were severe torture marks on the body parts of the victim. The police were investigating the death.

Man killed in road accident

A 22-year-old man was killed when a rashly driven pick-up bumped into his motorcycle on in the limits of Bhati Gate police precincts on Tuesday. Police identified the victim as Raheel, who died on the spot. The driver along with the vehicle managed to escape from the scene. The police were investigating the incident.

Gang arrested for producing fake degrees

City police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two members of a gang who were selling fake degrees and diplomas to their clients in Lahore.

Police Officer Shakir Ahmad Shahid told reporters that the police also seized huge quantity of fake degrees, certificates, stamps, and other tools from their possession. The suspects were identified by police as Tanvir and Mazhar. They were arrested from a rented house located ion Ichhra where they were producing degrees. The police registered a fraud case against the suspects and launched the probe.