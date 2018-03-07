McDonald’s joins hands with CSD

ISLAMABAD (PR): McDonald’s Pakistan signed an agreement with CSD (Canteen Stores Department) in Islamabad the other day for opening a restaurant at the CSD premises at Bhara Kahu.

At the signing ceremony, McDonalds was represented by Jamil Mughal, chief marketing officer, whereas MD CSD Major Gen (r) Muhammad Tahir represented Pakistan Ministry of Defence. On the occasion, Jamil said, “We are proud to serve the families and residents of Bhara Kahu, its adjoining areas and the commuters on the highway. Our outlet at the CSD premises will cater to the needs of shoppers and help them to take a welcome break with their favorite food”. He further added, “This is our first partnership with CSD. We look forward to increasing our restaurant network with CSD nationwide in times to come”.

Maj Gen (r) Tahir was very enthusiastic about the alliance and said, “Currently we operate 113 CSDs throughout Pakistan and look forward to growing the number of McDonald’s at our locations. Like we provide quality products to our customers at our stores, we would like to provide families with the option of international quality food and experience that is the hallmark of McDonald’s at more and more of our outlets”.

Kingston College holds sports competition

LAHORE (PR): Kingston College firmly believes that school-based sports programmes can bring out noticeable positive reactions and behaviours in students. Kingston College has initiated inter-school sports competition “Kingston Olympiad” this year with the hope that this competition will motivate students to perform and excel and offer a lot more reward than just the winning prize.

The purpose of event is to promote sports for the youth at grass root level, to provide a platform for the athletes of tomorrow and to highlight and brighten the future of sports in Pakistan. The event was inaugurated by Wing Commander Pervez Syed Mir, ex-director Sports Pakistan Air Force, ex-director Sports LCWU and executive director Pakistan Football Federation who also inaugurated the football field of the school. Khalid Bashir, general secretary Pakistan Basketball Federation, inaugurated international standards Basketball Court.

The tennis hard court was inaugurated by Rasheed Malik, international tennis coach and veteran tennis player. School also owns a cricket ground with an amazing pavilion which is subjected to be inaugurated by former test captain Saleem Malik.

Tevta fulfilling demands of fashion industry: Chairman

LAHORE (PR): Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that society can progress by providing employment opportunities to females who are integral part of the society.

He was talking to different delegations here on Tuesday at TEVTA Secretariat. Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said, “Women of our society have talent but their talent needs to be be polished therefore there is need to provide them skills and jobs.”

Talking about fashion designing course, Irfan observed that Pakistan’s fashion industry has observed massive growth in last decade and there is huge demand of females in fashion industry. Although there are around 80 percent females working in this sector but still we need to train more females to fulfill the demand of fashion industry, he said.

He further explained that as per the project of Industry Demand Driven (IDD) course, the six-month fashion designing course was started in 2015. The enrolled students are also provided Rs 1000 per month stipend to meet their expenses, he said, adding that since inception of this course, TEVTA has trained more than 3000 female students across the province.

He added that when the course was started in 2015, 750 students were enrolled and in the current batch around 1200 students are studying. In this year, the number of students will be doubled as after it the number will reach at 2500.

Irfan also said that TEVTA’s focus is now providing the female students training in those sectors where demand is more and job opportunities are available. By getting training of such trades, female students will be able to get jobs easily, he said, adding that TEVTA identified these sectors three years ago and this is the reason that several courses including driving, fashion designing, chinese language, beautician, cooking, machine embroidery and many other are providing training to female students.

He was of the view that in last three years, TEVTA has doubled female enrollment from 23,000 to 46,000 which is a major breakthrough for women empowerment.

GE Healthcare, Ferozsons L.L., P&SHD collaborate

LAHORE (PR): GE Healthcare and one of its local partners, Ferozsons L.L. will deliver a capacity-building programme around maternal & infant care, including a series of application training classes and knowledge transfer sessions delivered by international and local trainers, at Shahbaz Sharif Mother & Children Complex, Sheikhupura. The strategic cooperation agreement was signed by the Minister of Primary & Secondary Health, Khawaja Imran Nazeer in the presence of David Mezher, General Manager GE Healthcare Middle East & Pakistan, Mohammad Kenanah, General Manager- Ultrasound, Middle East & Turkey, GE Healthcare, and Dr Mazhar Qureshi, Country Manager, GE Healthcare Pakistan.

This strategic cooperation between GE and the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), Government of Punjab, will run throughout the year and aims to enhance and develop the skills of healthcare providers and midwives in the Punjab province. Ultimately, the program will help enhance the reach and quality of primary care services for Maternal, Newborn & Child Health (MNCH), and will help address the challenge of maternal and neonatal mortality in the province.