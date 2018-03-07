KARACHI - Pakistan Customs claimed to have arrested a couple from Karachi airport recovered huge quantity of heroin of worth 200 million in international market.

Customs Preventive staff on Tuesday recovered 20 kilograms of heroin from the suitcase of a couple at Jinnah International Airport and arrested the couple, who were leaving for Maldives via Dubai.

Customs officials posted at the International Departure at Jinnah Airport Karachi stopped a couple and upon checking of their suspicious luggage, found 10kg of heroin from their suitcases. The couple is residents of Karachi. The names of the couple have not been disclosed by the officials till now.

According to the customs officials the drugs were cleverly concealed inside the false cavity of two suitcases. The passengers were leaving for Maldives via Dubai by a private Airline.

Immediate interrogations from accused persons revealed that other two suitcases containing heroin powder for smuggling are hidden at their residence. A customs party headed by Deputy Collector Airport raided the residence of the accused at night and recovered two more suitcases each containing 5 kg heroin powder.

The total worth of 20 kg heroin is about Rs200 million in international market. The customs department recovered the biggest quantity of heroin from the outgoing Pakistani couple in last 10 years. Further investigation against the couple is underway, the customs officials said. A First Information Report against the arrested accused persons has been lodged at the local police station.