ISLAMABAD - Pakistan disabled cricket team’s trial camp for the tri-series to be held in UK will conclude today at Pindi Stadium.

Chief selector Iqbal Imam with members Sabih Azhar, Javed Ashraf and Muhammad Javed supervised the camp, while PDCA Honorary Secretary Amiruddin Ansari was also present on the occasion. The boys assembled at the ground at 9:30am and underwent physical training session that lasted nearly 15 minutes and then they played two T20 matches.

PDCA Blues beat PDCA Green by one run in the first match and in the second they hammered sorry Green by 7 wickets. In the first match, batting first Blues scored 203-5 in 20 overs. Jahanzeb Tiwana made 61 and M Shahbaz 49. Majid Hussain took 2 for 25. In reply, Green were restricted to 202-5. Wajid Ali was the top scorer with 76, Saifullah made 52 while Arif Richard made 29. Waqaf Shah grabbed 3 for 17. In the second match, betting first, Green were bundled out for meagre 89 in 16 overs. Blues achieved the target in 14th over. Adnan Butt scored 45 and Hasnain Alam made 30 runs. M Haris took 2 for 18.