OKARA-Police claimed to have arrested a drug-peddler and three moonshiners with huge quantity of drugs and liquor during raids in different areas of Okara district on Monday.

According to police sources, the police raided Guddar Malana village and held Sarwar alias Sabir with 1.3kg of Charas.

The police also nicked Tariq with 52 litres of liquor in Bhela Gulab Singh village. Akhtar Ali Shah, resident of Hujra Shah Mwqeem was arrested with 45 litres of liquor.

Similarly, Younus, resident of Haveli was held with 33 litres of liquor and Imtiaz, resident of 24/2R village was lassoed with 30 litres of liquor. Cases were registered against them.

POWER PILFERERS BOOKED

At least 28 power pilferers were booked during a crackdown by Lesco.

The Lesco sub divisional officer (SDO) along with his team launched a vigorous crackdown on power pilferers in Wassavewala village and got 28 of them booked with Haveli Lakha police.

The power stealers were identified as Ejaz Ahmed Watto, Tassawar Saeed Wattoo, Bilal Awar, Ashraf, Irsha, Sajjad Ahmed and Afzal.