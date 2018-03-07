KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the new website of ET&NC Department has been developed and soon it will be made operational in order to facilitate the people and to maintain accurate data.

This he stated said while presiding over a meeting in his office on Tuesday. He asked the director concerned to strictly follow the administrative department’s guidelines and approval data sharing and no data sharing should be done without approval of the Administrative Department.

Mukesh directed the officers concerned to dig out the statistical data with meaningful insight to broadening of tax net and safeguard the government revenue throughout Sindh province.

He added the new website should also show the status of any vehicle’s work flow and status because the present website does not reflect the same and to improve data tables shown on website and public should be informed in the new website about exact position of the vehicle in the MVR System.

The meeting also discussed the biometric user authentication proposal. The meeting was informed that system was ready to be launched at pilot level. The minister directed to streamline to budget re-appropriation in coordination with the administrative department.

“Using the modern technology we have to provide more facilities to the public and to increase and to generate more revenue for Sindh government,” he concluded.

Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Shaikh, Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other directors also attended the meeting.