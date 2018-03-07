MIRPUR (AJK)-A conference titled, "PTSD: A Woman's Battle in Conflict Zones" would be held at European Parliament in Brussels next week by the Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) on 8th.

It is essential to recap that it was night of February 23, 1991, the personnel of the 4 Rajputana Rifles of Indian Army cordoned off the two villages Kunan and Poshpora in north Kashmir's Kupwara district under the garb of house-to-house search and gang raped dozens of women of these villages.

Senior academics, members of civil society, representatives of European institutions and NGOs will be speakers of the conference to be held on the International Women's Day. It is part of an awareness campaign of Kashmir Council EU for rememorising a 27-year old tragic incident of Kunan-Poshpora's villages of Indian Held Kashmir.

Every year since 2014, 23rd of February is commemorated as Kashmiri Women's Resistance Day, inspired by the struggles of the survivors of the mass rape and torture in the twin Kashmiri villages of Kunan and Poshpora. The two and a half decades-long struggle of the survivors from Kunan and Poshpora is a part of the larger ongoing struggle in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, against the institutionalised and structural violence of the Indian State in the region.

The conference on 8th March at European parliament in Brussels will explore the need for mental health counselling and therapy for women suffering from Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of trauma (such as rape, abuse, etc.). Mental health disorders and psychosocial problems arising from conflict need to be addressed as part of post-conflict reconstruction and reconciliation efforts.

Chairman of Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed called upon international community to pressurise India in order to strictly punish its security personnel involved in human rights violations specially culprits of 27-year old mass-rape incident of Kunan-Poshpora villages in occupied Kashmir.

Kashmir Council EU launched a two-week campaign on Friday, 23rd February 2018 for rememorising ruthless 27-year old forgotten incident of Kunan Poshpora in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Mr Ali RazaSyed said, besides this terrible episode, there are thousands of women in IHK who are waiting for their husbands, fathers, sons and brothers forcibly disappeared by Indian forces. Kashmiri women have been the worst victim of violations by Indian troops in the territory for last 70 years as a large number of Kashmiri women lost their men. Kashmiri women remembered their hardships because their life has been directly affected by India state terrorism.

He pledged the Kashmir Council EU's support for human rights including women rights in Indian Held Kashmir and demanded that human right violations in IHK be stopped. It will be held with support of Wajid Khan, Julie Ward and Dr Sajjad Karim.