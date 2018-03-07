GUJRANWALA- Prolonged electricity shutdown at DHQ Hospital caused tension and trouble for the patients and their attendants on Tuesday. During the loadshedding, all the hospital machinery including X-rays, ECG, CT scan etc went out of working due to which the patients faced problems to get necessary tests and reports from the laboratories. It was also told that hospital has been provided with heavy generators but the administration did not switched on the generator for unknown reasons.

Meanwhile, a citizen clashed with hospital staff and they thrashed each other for allegedly entertaining the loved ones first. Saifullah, a resident of Kamoke, was present there for a medical test for the last two yours but duty staff was allegedly busy giving preference to their relatives and loved ones. Saifullah protested on it and the hospital staff started torturing him.