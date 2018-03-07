Islamabad - The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi has arrested former Chairman Capital Development Authority Imtiaz Inayat Elahi, Member Finance CDA Saeed-Ur-Rehaman and others in case of misuse of authority and corruption in construction of a Cultural Complex at Shakarparian, Islamabad.

NAB produced both accused before Accountability Court, Islamabad Judge Muhammad Bashir. NAB informed the court that former CDA officials were in involved in Rs 471 million corruption case.

The NAB prosecutor told the court that Imtiaz Inayat Elahi had stopped working on Cultural Complex in capacity of Chairman in 2011. The court has granted seven days physical remand.

NAB investigation team had raided at residences of accused Imtiaz Inayat Elahi and Saeed- Ur-Rehaman on Monday night and arrested them.