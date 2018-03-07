LOS ANGELES:- Gary Oldman wants to step away from serious dramas and star in more comedy roles. The 59-year-old actor took home the coveted Best Actor gong at the Academy Awards on Sunday for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in ‘The Darkest Hour’, but despite being hailed for his performance, Oldman is looking to do more comedy. Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Oldman said: ‘’I would love to do a comedy, but no one in Hollywood thinks about me in that way. ‘’In this town people need to see you do it before they go, ‘Oh yeah, he can do it’.