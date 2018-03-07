KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expanded his cabinet by inducting a new provincial minister, Saeed Ghani in his cabinet in a ceremony held at Governor on Tuesday. Acting Sindh Governor Agha Siraj Durani administered oath to PPP MPA from Karachi Saeed Ghani.

The chief minister Sindh also allocated him the portfolio of planning and development department, which was earlier held by deceased PPP MPA Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani.

Saeed Ghani is a senior PPP worker and currently holding the position of PPP Karachi Division President. His appointment was due for quite some time and since his election on PS-114, the provincial lawmaker was to be given a place in the cabinet but the decision was delayed.

His appointment as the provincial minister is also aimed at strengthening the party position in the next general elections in Karachi, which is witnessing a political vacuum due to divisions among MQM-P ranks.

He had earlier also served as the advisor to CM Sindh on Labour but was removed from his post on court orders. He was a senator of the party but later contested the elections on PS-114 and got elected as MPA Sindh Assembly.