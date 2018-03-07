LAHORE - Punjab Assembly on Tuesday adopted two resolutions of public interest, including demand of giving ownership rights to residents of slums and setting up reservoirs for coping with water scarcity.

Opposition staged a walkout for not allowing an out of turn resolution against increase in petroleum prices and development funds of billions to treasury legislators but not before pointing quorum.

As the quorum remained incomplete even after ringing bells for five minutes, the chair adjourned the session till Wednesday (today) at 10am.

The session started one hour and 10 minutes beyond the scheduled time with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair. Questions relating to Home Department were pended due to absence of parliamentary secretary. Nazar Hussain Gondal responded to queries relating to Law and Parliamentary Affairs department.

The House passed the resolution moved by PTI’s Nabila Hakim Ali with majority vote. The resolution demanded giving ownership rights to residents of LDA declared katchi abadis. Through another resolution, treasury legislator Hina Pervaiz Butt demanded constructing big reservoirs for coping with water shortage. The chair pended the resolution of JI legislator Dr Waseem Akhtar regarding giving university status to Quaide-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur. The chair disposed of the resolution moved by Fatima Fareha regarding increasing women rescue workers in Punjab Emergency Service department.

Earlier, remarks of a female treasury legislator on marriage of PTI Chief Imran Khan allegedly before completion of iddat of his spouse caused uproar in the House. Lubna Faisal accused PTI chief contracting marriage before completion of iddat of his spouse. She said that this marriage was illegitimate as per the sharia. The remarks caused uproar in the House. PTI female legislators started counting marriages of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

On a point of order, treasury legislator Qamar Islam Raja drew attention of the chair towards alleged corruption in MCAT and ECAT. He demanded bringing report of the committee in the House for discussion.

PTI’s Mian Aslam Iqbal said that private institutions looted billions of rupees in the name of fee for MCAT and ECAT. He said that Controller of UHS has pointed out corruption of billions in MCAT and ECAT. He demanded presenting report of the committee before the House.

On a point of order, PTI’s Dr Nausheen Hamid drew attention of the chair towards torture of Policemen on impaired sight protesters. Condemning the torture, she demanded impartial probe and exemplary punishment to responsible policemen. Opposition leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said that the resolution against increase in prices of petroleum products has not been included in agenda. He said that the government has increased price of petroleum by Rs32 during the last six months. He said that not giving attention to this resolution of public interest was irresponsible attitude. As the chair insisted that the resolution would be included in agenda as per rules, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said that he was ready to submit resolution for suspending PA rules.

As the chair refused to accommodate resolution for suspention of PA rules, the opposition staged a walkout. PTI’s Nabila Hakim Ali pointed quorum. As the quorum remained incomplete even after ringing bells for five minutes, the chai adjourned the session till Wednesday (today) at 10am.