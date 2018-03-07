SIALKOT-An anguished youth shot dead his brother at their home just three days after the latter’s marriage in Daska city's Sohawa locality.

All the family members were busy in rejoicing the wedding at the house when they started quarrelling over a domestic issue. The elder brother namely Naveed became anguished and he opened fire at Nadeem killing him on the spot. The murder turned the wedding house into a mourning place. Daska City police arrested the accused after registering a case. The police handed over the dead body to grieved family for burial after autopsy at Daska Civil Hospital. Later, groom was laid to rest at Sohawa-Daska amid sobs and tears. A large number of the people attended the funeral.

On the other side, an anguished person Tahir Mehmood killed a youth Usman for allegedly developing relation with his daughter in Rangpura locality Sialkot city. The accused had seen his daughter and the youth, infuriated and killed him with repeated attacks of the sharp-edged knive on the spot. Police have shifted the body to the local hospital for autopsy.