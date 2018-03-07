LAHORE - The completed sections of the National History Museum at the Greater Iqbal Park and boating lake would be inaugurated on March 23.

Pain of migration would be depicted digitally in a coach of a train, which carried migrants from India to Pakistan. The project is being completed under the supervision of Oscar award winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Citizens Archive of Pakistan (CAP) is doing technological work at the museum.

The museum was a pivotal portion II of GIP and the project would present history of Pakistan in a modern style.

Commissioner of Lahore Division Abdullah Khan Sumbal on Tuesday visited the museum and reviewed the development on project as per design and standards. Chinoy accompanied him and briefed him about the digital work on different sections of the museum. Sumbal said that digital wall would reflect and present the salient features of Pakistan freedom movement and glory of Pakistan. He said the project is a salute to the heroes of Pakistan in different decades and fields.

He said that audio/video presentations, Heroes’ Gallery and Mural Walls would pay homage to national heroes of Pakistan.

The commissioner was briefed that completed sections would be tested before March 23 and the museum would start digital history since 17th Century. It would portray key history events, historical data and important speeches of the founder of Pakistan on 3D visual pattern.