ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday directed deputy attorney general to submit data on population of Ahmadis from all censuses carried out from 1947 till 1998.

A single-member bench of IHC comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui issued those directions, while hearing a petition challenging the amendment in the oath of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat in Elections Act, 2017.

During the hearing, the Senate Secretariat through a deputy attorney-general (DAG) produced the record before the court related to the step-by-step procedure adopted for introducing and approving the Elections Act, 2017.

However, the IHC bench observed that the details about senators who attended 267th session on September 22, 2017, were not available in the record that had been submitted.

The bench directed the DAG to contact secretary senate and ask him to provide the missing details.

It was March 5, when the IHC bench had directed the federal government to provide information that when the decision to enact the Elections Act, 2017, was taken and by whom? Who prepared the draft bill and particulars of the committee comprising parliamentarians/experts/secretaries etc and who accorded approval to the draft bill?

He added that on which date the cabinet assented for presentation in the National Assembly and on which date same was tabled before the National Assembly, whether the bill was carried after some deliberations or without this exercise and total number of members of the National Assembly in attendance on the date when the bill was tabled and the number of MNAs who voted for and against?

The IHC bench continued that whether any amendment was proposed in the draft bill before both houses, if so, by whom and as to whether amendment proposed was carried out or not.

It asked about particulars of members who favoured the amendment and those who opposed it.

What was the result of the proposed amendments?

The bench further asked about the dates on which final amendment was introduced and approved by the parliament.

Justice Siddiqui directed the secretaries of the National Assembly and the Senate to cooperate with the deputy attorney general and also provide extract of proceedings mentioned above of both the houses in sealed envelopes for the perusal of the court in chamber.

The IHC bench comprising Justice Shuakt Aziz Siddiqui had directed a DAG Arshad Mehmood Kiani to seek this information and had also directed secretaries National Assembly and Senate to cooperate with the DAG and provide details in a sealed envelope.

The data about introduction of bill in the National Assembly however, was not submitted and the DAG sought time till Wednesday (today) in this regard.

The FIA also sought time till Wednesday to file a report about the travel history of 6,000 persons who obtained fresh passports after change of their religion from Muslim to Ahmadi.

The IHC bench has directed the petitioner Maulana Allah Wasaya to remain present in the court on Wednesday as the court would also ask from him about certain questions.

So far, seven religious scholars have rendered their assistance in this matter as amicus curiae (friends of the court) including Professor Dr Hafiz Hassan Madni, Institute of Islamic Studies, University of the Punjab Lahore, Dr Mohsin Naqvi, ex-member Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Prof Dr Sahibzada Sajidur Rehman member CII, Mufti Muhammad Hussain Khalil Khel from Karachi, Akram Sheikh advocate, Dr Aslam Khaki and Babar Awan advocate.

Almost, all the scholars submitted before the court that concealing real faith is a crime, cheating and fraud with the state.

In this matter, the petitioner Maulana Allah Wasaya has been arguing before the court that an amendment was made in Elections Act, 2017, (EA-2017) regarding oath of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat that was nullified through another amendment whereas all other laws repealed through Act of October 2, 2017 still remained repealed.

Therefore, the petitioner has prayed to the court to direct Ministry of Law and Justice to immediately take all necessary measures for revival of all provisions (which were in existence prior to the promulgation of the Elections Act, 2017) relating to Ahmadis in their entirety.