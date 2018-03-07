ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday denied allegations of forgery in the documents regarding the construction of his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad.

Counsel for Imran, Babar Awan, appeared before the Supreme Court bench and gave an explanation regarding the ongoing case.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial, addressing Awan, said, “Why are you getting emotional? Pay the amount and regularise your house.”

Additional Attorney General Nayyar Rizvi submitted a report in the Supreme Court on February 28, stating Imran’s no-objection certificate (NOC) for the construction of his Bani Gala residence could not be verified.

The PTI chief stated he had obtained an NOC for the construction of his house in Bani Gala . However, Muhammad Umar, who was the Union Council Sohan secretary in 2003, denied the issuance of any such document.

“Did Imran take permission from the relevant authorities for the construction of his home?” Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar questioned.

The hearing of the case was adjourned until March 13.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar remarked that documents provided by Imran Khan regarding his Bani Gala residence were not correct, adding that the construction was illegal in his opinion.

The CJP said the map of the house was not approved, and assured that single law will be made for everyone in Bani Gala .

According to details, CJP said, “We think the map of Imran Khan’s house is not approved and the construction is illegal. The construction will have to be regulated.”

Justice Nisar acknowledged that there were talks going around everywhere that the documents provided by the PTI chairman were not correct. He ordered to cancel the lease of area around Rawal Dam that was not being used for the required purpose.

Babar Awan denied any malpractice or lie, asking the court to check the signatures of the union council secretary. He maintained that his client would never indulge in malpractices for some money.

Upon hearing the arguments of Awan, CJP assured that the court will not demolish anyone’s construction, asking Imran’s lawyer to submit Rs 2 million for precaution. He made it clear that fine or fee will be collected over illegal construction. “Same law will be applied for all in Bani Gala ,” the court said.

On February 23, the court told the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to verify, within a week, records and permissions granted to Imran Khan for building his mansion in Bani Gala .

In May 2017, the CDA and the ICT administration submitted a two-page report along with a list of 122 illegal constructions, in response to the apex court’s April 24 order in a suo motu case of municipal lawlessness in Bani Gala , Islamabad.

Minister of State Tariq Fazal Chaudhry promised to the court that the government will not let sewerage water fall in Rawal Dam. All residents will themselves make an underground reservoir for sewerage water, he added.

CJP asked why the government failed to realise the issues faced by Zone-3 residents and who will solve their problems.

Chaudhry assured that they will solve all problems of the area residents, informing that all one million residents wanted gas connection. The CJP taunted that all that was being done to ask for votes. “You should announce to not run for elections and the people will get gas connections,” he remarked.

The case hearing has been adjourned till March 13.

Hearing the suo motu notice against encroachments in Bani Gala residential area of Islamabad, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar asked PTI chief’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry whether he had received the reply of Islamabad administration over the NOC of property.

Faisal Chaudhry taunted that copy of the reply was not provided to them, but to media. The CJP responded that media was part of the court and it knew better.