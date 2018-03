ISLAMABAD - The semi-finals of All-Pakistan Inter-University Boxing Championship 2018 will be held today at Fast University.

In 49 kg, Ramish of Peshawar University, Sheroz of Punjab University, Junaid of Sindh University and Sadam of Sindh University qualified for the semi-finals, while in 52 kg, Sheroz Naeem of Bhaouddin Zakeria University, Arjon Kumar of Sindh University, Abdul Wali of Punjab University and Sikandar Mirza of Lahore Government University reached semi-finals.

In 56 kg, Zahid Khan of Punjab University, Muhammad Shoaib of Central University of Punjab, Sajid Ali of Sindh University and Muhammad Hassan of Lahore Government University reached semi-finals, in 60kg, Sheirya of Mirpur University, Amir Khan of Sindh University, Saif Ali of University of Central Punjab and Sajjad Hussain of Superiors University qualified for semi-finals, in 64 kg, Azzaz Ali of Superiors University, Umeed Khan of BUTIM University, Umer Farooq of Government College University and Mohibullah of University of Central Punjab have reached in semi-finals, while in 69 kg, Muhammad Bilal of Abdul Wali Khan University, Ajmal Khan of Punjab University and Muhammad Subhan of UMT have also entered semi-finals.