Islamabad-Like other countries, the International Women’s Day will be observed in Pakistan on Thursday to celebrate social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

The motive behind observing the day is to provide information to the people about women rights and highlight their importance in the society. In this connection, various events will be held by women rights networks, corporations, charities, educational institutions, government bodies, political parties and media. The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is “Press for Progress”.

The first International Women’s Day was observed on February 28, 1909 in United States, following a declaration by Socialist Party of America. Among other historic events, it came to commemorate the 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire. The idea of having an international women’s day was first put forward at the turn of the 20th century amid rapid industrialisation and economic expansion that led to protests over working conditions. The day is also commemorated at the United Nations’ level and is designated in many countries as a national holiday.