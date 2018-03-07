ISLAMABAD - Top seed M Abid thrashed Abbas Khan in straight sets in the First Chairman JCSC Open Tennis Championship 2018, second round match played Tuesday.

The biggest upset of the day was witnessed when junior Huzaifa Abdul Rehman stunned 6th seed Abdaal Haider in straight sets. Huzaifa fresh from his excellent run as he had beaten top seed Ahmed Zyaan in the Tajamul Abbas international tournament, continued his sensational giant-killing from and staged highly upset 6-2 and 6-3 victory against Abdaal. Muzammil Murtaza, Muhmmad Shoaib and Asad Ullah also advanced into the next round with easy victories against their opponents. Mudassar Murtaza had to fight hard against Bilal while second seed Shahzad Khan retired in the second set against Yousaf Khalil.