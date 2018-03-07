LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) chief executive officer Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha on Tuesday inaugurated the Punjab University’s new grid station of 132kV, which would be operational within one year. The new GIS grid station will be established with the assistance of ADB with the cost of Rs350 million where 20MVAs two transformers will be installed, providing relief to the Garden Town, Iqbal Town and Model Town areas.

After going functional, the facility will relieve a couple of surrounding grid stations, including that of the Johar Town, of additional burden, besides providing relief to thousands of consumers facing low voltage, tripping and fluctuation related problems, according to Lesco administration.

The lesco chief said that the new grid station, which is a conventional air-insulated substation, was set to go functional within one year. He said with the fresh addition, the total number of newly-established grid stations would be nine.

Responding to a question, he said that the Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) has introduced net metering system in the provincial capital that would enable Lesco consumers, producing electricity through solar systems to sell their extra units to the power company. Lesco CEO told the media this would help reduce power loadshedding in the country. He said Lesco’s net metering connection had a special electricity meter that could record both electricity import and export data.

The system would help consumers to cut down on their electricity bills or earn extra income by selling extra units of electricity to the utility company.