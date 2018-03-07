FAISALABAD:-Maryam Nawaz, daughter of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, will address PML-N social media convention here on March 8 (tomorrow). Mian Irfan Manan, district coordinator social media convention, said the convention would be held at the historic Dhobi Ghaat. He said that 8 committees have been constituted to make arrangements for the convention. He said that a red carpet welcome will be accorded to Maryam Nawaz on her arrival in the convention.