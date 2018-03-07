KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has assured the differently-abled persons of providing them with government jobs in April for which he has issued necessary directives to the Sindh Chief Secretary to expedite the process. He said this while holding a meeting with the representatives of differently-abled persons on Tuesday here at the Chief Minister House, said a press release.

He said that there was a two per cent quota for disabled persons in the government jobs which he had enhanced to five per cent.

Since the overall recruitment process was taking time, therefore a separate process for differently-abled persons was started and now their interviews have almost been done, he told them.

Murad said that he was trying to establish the differently-abled persons on the basis of their abilities.

“We are not giving you any favour but it is your right to lead a respectable life and become effective citizen, this is why I am holding sixth meeting with you today,” he said.

The disabled persons thanked the chief minister for his support and personal interest.

The CM Sindh just after holding a meeting with the differently-abled persons held another meeting with ministers, Jam Mehtab Dahar and Dr. Sikandar Mendhro and Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon as well as secretaries of different departments.

He said that the interview process of differently-abled persons has almost come to conclusion. “I want you to work out department-wise vacancy position with five per cent quota allocated for differently-abled persons so that they can be issued offer orders on merit accordingly,” he directed Rizwan Memon.

The CM Sindh also directed all the secretaries of provincial departments to work out vacancy position and hand over to the chief secretary.