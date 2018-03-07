KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah gave green signal to Chairman PCB Najam Sethi to hold international cricket matches in Karachi just after the PSL final to be played here on March 25.

Chairman PCB Sethi called on Sindh chief minister here at the CM House on Tuesday, said a press release.

Najam Sethi expressed gratitude to the Sindh CM for his unflinching support for holding PSL final in Karachi.

"I am really thankful to you for the support you have given to PCB to hold PSL final in Karachi", he told the chief minister. "Your team, police and Rangers and civil administration, is always ready to meet our requirements and share each and every plan with us and also follow the PCB requirements and SOP," he said. He said that if the CM Sindh gave him green signal he would hold international cricket matches just after PSL final in Karachi.

Talking to the PCB chairman, the CM Sindh said that he would love to bring international cricket back to Karachi. Karachi is a vibrant city of peaceful people and it was their support that the peace has been restored here, he said.

CM Sindh said holding the PSL final in Karachi in a befitting manner is essential for the prestige and honour of the province and the biggest city of Pakistan.

Murad Ali Shah said that he was working hard to restore sports, national and international, literary and music programmess, art and craft in this city of lights.

“This city has suffered a lot now people would enjoy every moment of their life in this city,” he vowed.

The CM Sindh and the PCB chief also discussed security plan, arrival of the team, routes to stadium and facilities for the visitors in detail.

Ticket details final issued

Details of ticket prices for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final, scheduled on March 25 at National Stadium Karachi, have been released.

The price range for the tickets is Rs1,000 to Rs12,000, and the tickets will be available for sale from March 15.

The tickets will be sold on first-come first-serve basis, and will be put on sale online as well as at designated branches of private companies authorised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to sell the tickets.

Following are the ticket details:

General Enclosure: Rs1,000 (Intikhab Alam, Nasimul Ghani, Iqbal Qasim, Mohd. Brothers, Wasim Bari)

First Class: Rs4,000 (Majid Khan, Waqar Hasan, Asif Iqbal)

Premium: Rs8,000 (Zaheer Abbas, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Quaid, Special Children)

VIP: Rs12,000 (Fazal Mahmood, Javed Miandad, Hanif Mohammad)

Pakistan is set to host three matches of the ongoing PSL third edition: two playoffs at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on March 20 and 21, and the final at Karachi’s National Stadium on March 25.

National Stadium to host final sans chairman box

The National Stadium, which had the honour of hosting 41 Test matches, 46 One Day Internationals and one T20, is currently undergoing the process of renovation for the PSL final.

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Sethi gave approval for the construction plan of the National Stadium with Rs1.5 billion.

NES PAK project head Aslam Bhutto said the cost of the project can also increase. NESPAK Architect head Rizwan Hanif said that for the completion of the National Stadium project 15 months were required but they were given three months before the PSL final.

He said during the three months time period, his team has completed 40 percent of the work. He, however, added that during the final, the chairman box in the main building will remain shut.

Hanif said that the ceiling above the chairman box has completed its time, although he dismissed concerns that it is likely to fall. He said that due to precautionary measure the chairman box will remain closed.

Hanif said for the ceiling of the stadium of the stadium Teflon fabric has been brought from Germany, however, owing to shortage of time the fabric will not be used in ceilings. For the VIP section, lifts from France have been installed, he said. This time around people will not be able to park their vehicles in the stadium’s parking but will have to use the shuttle service.