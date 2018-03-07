Nawaz, Abbasi take up options for electing Senate chiefs

LAHORE - Immediately after his return from the official visit to Nepal, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reached Jati Umra where he met former premier Nawaz Sharif and discussed with him the upcoming elections for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman as well as other matters of political significance.

The prime minister apprised Nawaz Sharif of his visit and the initiatives taken during meetings with the Nepalese authorities to promote trade ties between Pakistan and Nepal as well as to resolve the issues among the Saarc member states and bring them closer to one another, said the sources.

They also discussed the new delimitation of constituencies and decrease of nine seats of the National Assembly in the Punjab as a consequence of the 6th Population Census.

During the meeting, the main focus remained on the names of the party candidates for the top slots in the upper house and strategy to muster support from the other parties for their victory. The two leaders also discussed various options to secure the slot of the Senate chairmanship through give and take with the other parties.

The two leaders also assessed the favour which the party can get from the Fata and independently elected members of the Senate from Balochistan. They also shared views on seeking support of the MQM members for the party candidates in the upper house.

Meanwhile, PML-N is holding a meeting Wednesday (today) with its allies – JUI-F, PkMAP and NP – to discuss names for the next chairman and deputy chairman. According to reports, the meeting to be chaired by Nawaz Sharif, will receive suggestions and input from the allies on the names of candidates and the ways to ensure their success in the next phase of the Senate elections. The meeting is also likely to announce the names of candidates for the top slots in the Senate.

The reports also say the meeting will decide to contact the Fata members to muster their support for the consensus candidates of PML-N and its allies. The allies in the rule are also expected to formally announce their support for the Senate top slot candidates.

