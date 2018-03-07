ISLAMABAD - The owner of Everest Pharmaceuticals, manufacturing fake enhancement drugs, was arrested from the courtroom at the behest of the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by the Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing a complaint lodged by the Drug Regulatory Authority (DRA) with its Human Rights Cell against the company.

The bench, during the hearing, also ordered the suspension of Bahawalpur's Regional Police Officer (RPO) Raja Riffat — accused of protecting and supporting the company's owner Chaudhry M Usman.

However, the court withdrew its order later and allowed RPO Riffat to serve until March 8. According to the complaint, Usman was well-connected to 'powerful individuals' and had also earlier harassed DRA staff.

The court had ordered the Islamabad Police to ensure Usman's presence in court after he had remained absent during the previous hearing on March 2. The hearing was adjourned until March 8.