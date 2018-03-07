Islamabad-Panaah, a not-for-profit organisation, and National Rural Support Programme signed a memorandum of understating to collaborate on child support.

The MoU envisages collaboration on child protection, livelihood, education and data collection regarding children in Pakistan.

Both the organisations expressed desire to work with other partners to support the children of Pakistan in attaining a better future, a statement said.

Panaah was formed in November 2016. It works for support, livelihood, education and protection of orphans and destitute children. It has offices in Lahore and Islamabad. It is currently supporting deserving children in Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi, the statement added.

Established in 1991, NRSP is the largest rural support programme in Pakistan in terms of outreach. NRSP’s mandate is to alleviate poverty by harnessing people’s potential and undertake development activities in Pakistan. It has a presence in 64 districts in the four provinces and Azad Jammu and Kashmir through regional offices and field offices. NRSP is currently working with more than 3.2 million poor households organised into a network of 202,116 community organisations, the statement said.