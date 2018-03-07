Party knows who sold vote: Sana

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has said the party is well aware of the legislators who voted rival members in the senate election and also how and where they were contacted by the opponents.He was talking to the media at the Punjab Assembly Tuesday. About the absence of Ch Nisar Ali Khan from the parliamentary party meeting the other day, Sana said Nisar did not attend the meeting due to his personal engagements though he was invited to the meeting. Dispelling that any serious differences existed between the party and Nisar, Rana Sana said, Shehbaz Sharif is enough to reconcile him. About the ongoing accountability, he said it should be across the board. He said they have complete confidence in judiciary adding, they can differ with the judicial decision as of right but cannot deny existence of the institution. –Staff Reporter

Call for action against horse trading

The Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) has called upon the government to take strict action against horse trading in the Senate elections in order to prevent the role of money in the electoral process. The call was made by the MYC central council in a resolution adopted at its meeting held at Mansoora on Tuesday. The meeting was presided over by the MYC President Sahibzada Abul Khair Dr Muhammad Zubair. Representative of the sixteen religious parties under the MYC attended the moot. –Staff Reporter

Shujaat foresees PML-N ‘rigging’ plan

PML President Ch Shujaat Hussain has said the PML-N has planned worst pre-poll rigging through bureaucracy in the coming general election. In a statement issued from here on Tuesday, he said the ruling party started rigging before election in form of delimitation. He said the MNAs and MPAs of PML-N developing constituencies of their choice connivance of the election commission staff. He said that delimitation of one’s choice will make 30 per cent impact on a candidates’ victory in the election. He said according to the constitution, new delimitation can be done only after official result of population census. But it was being done without official results of the census, he added. –Staff Reporter

PAT urges unity in Opp for Senate chief

Pakistan Awami Tehreek Secretary General Khurram Nawaz Gandapur has said that representative of Asif Zardari and Imran Khan must sit together before elections for Senate election in the best interest of democracy and national politics. Addressing PAT meeting Tuesday, he said opposition parties must join hands in Senate to defeat ambitions of disqualified lot. He said those who gathered on single stage for human tragedy of Model Town, now must sit together for Pakistan. He said he was ready to be host in this political get together. He said political differences should not be at the cost of national interest. –Staff Reporter