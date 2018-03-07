LAHORE-In the lead up to the 11th consecutive PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week (PSFW18) being held in Lahore from 9th to 11th of March, the Pakistan Fashion Design Council has announced show expansion, designer line-up and segmentation and corporate synergies. The Council will open PSFW18 with the introduction of a brand new show, dedicated to the curation and projection of indigenous craft within high-end design, in collaboration with PEL: introducing the PEL Craft/Design Show with GOLD by Reama Malik.

For this dedicated craft show, Sehyr Saigol, chairperson of the Pakistan Fashion Design Council, has herself curated four designers who will be showcasing four ensembles each turning distinct sub-continental craft into updated design led and globally relevant luxury retail pieces. To this end, the chairperson selected artisans and designers, mentoring and monitoring to develop techniques, motifs and skills necessary to update craft into design led fashion.

Showcasing 4-piece capsule collections each during this show are Akif Mahmood, Hamza Bokhari, Shahroz Tariq and Zonia Anwaar along with jewellery by GOLD by Reama Malik.

PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week will feature designer Luxury/Prêt showcases from Arjum and Bano, Fahad Hussayn, Hira Ali, HSY, Hussain Rehar, Misha Lakhani, Mona Imran, Nida Azwer, Republic by Omar Farooq, Saira Shakira, Sania Maskatiya, Shiza Hassan and ZoniaAnwaar. In addition to the aforementioned Luxury Prêt showcase, PSFW18 High-Street prêt-a-porter shows will feature Image, Rici Melion, Saira Rizwan and Shirin Hassan and Textile Mill/Voile shows featuring Khaas, Rouge, Rung Rasiya and So Kamal.