QILA DIDAR SINGH-People's hearts are conquered through service not by making hollow claims. "It is due to untiring efforts of the PML-N government for the public welfare that it succeeded in gaining majority in the Senate elections."

This was stated by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Haji Mudassir Qayyum Nahra during a meeting held to review the arrangements being made for the Punjab chief minister's visit to Gujranwla on March 11 here the other day.

He said that the PML-N aims at nothing but serving the masses. He added that the development projects inaugurated by former premier Nawaz Sharif were being completed at brisk pace. He claimed that the government had successfully overcome the power crisis. "The rival political parties are frightened of the PML-N's popularity among the masses," he maintained.

On the occasion, MNA Ch Azhar Qayyum Nahra said that people from NA-100 constituency, in the form of a big rally, would welcome the CM on his arrival at Gujranwala.

Gujranwala District Council chairman Ch Mazhar Qayyum Nahra, MPAs - Ch Rafaqat Hussain Gujjar and Ch Safiullah Virk and Nowshera Virkan Tehsil Municipal Committee Chairman Ch Gulzar Ahmed Bath attended the meeting.

'DHARNA PARTY DEFEATED'

Those who claimed to make a new Pakistan has been defeated in Senate election, said PML-N tehsil general secretary Amanullah Warraich during an address to a ceremony held to welcome Punjab chief minister's coordinator to PP-97 constituency.

He said that defection of the people who change loyalty for vested interests would cause no harm to the party. "Dharna party will suffer the same defeat in next general election as it has suffered in Senate elections," he claimed. He added that the PML-N would again come to power with public assistance in the next polls and would form government in the center with Shehbaz Sharif as administrative head.

CONFIDENCE

"Tehsil Municipal Committee chairman Sheikh Yaqoob and vice chairman Sajjad Ahmed Hanjra have expressed confidence in the leadership of MNA Tariq Mehmood and former MPA Mazhar Javed who have recently defected from the PML-N." This was stated by local councillors including Mansha, Imran Bashir, Akhtar, Usman Gujjar, Aslam, Bilal Asghar, Arshad Mughal, Emanuel Maseeh and lady councillor - Razia Bibi and Sajida Bibi during a meeting here. They said that political rivals had been spreading false propaganda since "Mazhar group" defection to the PTI. They pledged their allegiance to Mazhar group and announced to support them in the next general election.