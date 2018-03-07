LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz on Tuesday ordered his force to step up crackdown on the criminals involved in the incidents of murder, kidnapping for ransom, and house robberies. The field officers were asked to take all possible measures to eliminate anti-social elements and criminals from the society.

The police chief expressed these views while addressing the regional police officers conference through a video-link at the central police office on Tuesday. Punjab Additional-IG Amjad Javed Saleemi, Ejaz Hussain Shah, Muhammad Tahir, Faisal Shahkar, Shahid Haneef, BA Nasir, Rai Muhammad Tahir and DIG Shehzada Sultan were also present on this occasion besides others.

Arif Khan also said that best security arrangements should be ensured for worship places of minorities, educational institutions, and residences of foreigners especially Chinese nationals working in the province.

The IGP also reiterated that custodial killings or torture on suspects in custody will not be tolerated and police personnel found involved in this practice should be trial under departmental inquiry immediately without any Indiscrimination. He said that potential measures should be taken to implement loudspeaker act and assurance of formation of special teams for its implementation by RPOs and DPOs.