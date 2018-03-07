rawalpindi - Airport police have nabbed a police officer along with his wife and daughter for their involvement in depriving motorists of cash and other valuables after taking lift in their car, informed sources on Tuesday.

During investigation, it was revealed that the gang was also involved in criminal activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sources said. The gang members included Mian Amjad Ali (who was demoted to the rank of head constable), his wife Shazia and daughter Namal Amjad.

Police also produced the accused before a court of law and the judge sent the two ladies to Adiala Jail on 14 days of judicial remand while the police officer was taken in the physical custody of police for four days.

According to sources, a citizen named Shehzad Aman appeared before Police Station (PS) Airport and lodged complaint that he was travelling in his car when two women standing on the road signalled him to stop. When he stopped the car, the women requested him to drop them to a nearby location. “During journey, the women offered me a juice. After drinking it, I lost my consciousness and the two took away my ATM, mobile phone, cash, car registration book and other valuables,” he stated. The victim asked police to register a case and arrest the accused.

Sources said City Police Officer Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, while taking notice of incident, constituted a special team under the supervision of SP Potohar Division Syed Ali tasking it to arrest the criminals. The team carried out a raid at a house located at Janjua Town, within limits of PS Saddar Bairooni and arrested ASI Mian Amjad Ali, his wife and a daughter and shifted them to police station. The criminals during interrogation confessed their crime, sources said.

SP Syed Ali, when contacted, confirmed the development saying the gang comprising of two females has been robbing people through different ways. He said the daughter of ASI, who is a student of BS (English) in Foundation University Lalazar, would wear a doctor’s gown and stand with her mother to take lifts from motorists.

“At times, the mother and daughter would go to upscale localities to acquire job of house maid and after dosing the family with intoxicated drinks, would take away cash and valuables,” SP added.

He said that police are grilling the gang leader Amjad after obtaining his remand from a court of law.

Meanwhile, two armed dacoits stormed into a grocery store located at Dhamial Chowk and looted Rs 60,000 from the shopkeeper Shabir. The incident took place within limit of PS Saddar Bairooni.