KANDHKOT - Tangwani School students, teachers and staff protested against Sindh government and districts administration on Tuesday. According to details, primary school students staged a sit-in demonstration for construction of their school building. Students raised their voice while were holding placards and banners.

They said Hazar Khan Bajkani primary school was established in 1987. They complained that since school has no building while education is being provided in open sky.

They said large numbers of students are enrolled. They demanded the Sindh government, Kashmore deputy commissioner and other concerned authorities for immediate construction of the school building.

It is worthy to mention here that despite allocation of heavy budgets in public school sectors students are being deprived of the basic facilities such as classrooms, boundary walls, toilets, drinking water, chairs and tables.