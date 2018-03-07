ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Tuesday said that it would introduce a constitutional amendment in the parliament seeking procedural changes to conduct Senate elections.

Addressing a press conference here, PTI Central Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry said that the PTI, as an opposition party, would also approach the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples’ Party to get their support on the matter. He said that for the sake of democracy, all political parties must purge their ranks of black sheep. He said that the present Senate election procedure did not fulfill the objectives.

Chaudhry said that the party has put its 16 members of Khyber-Pakhtun Assembly in the ‘grey area’ due to their alleged involvement in horse-trading in the recently held Senate polls. He called for criminal proceedings against those who indulged in horse-trading in Senate elections instead of political action against them. He said that the PTI would move against its own MPAs for registration of cases against them. He said that like other political parties, the PTI could not shut its eyes over the trade of votes in the recently held Senate elections. Chaudhry said that the present election procedure was just promoting horse trading. He said the party would suggest direct elections or proportional representation for the Upper House of Parliament.

Commenting on the cases against the Sharif family, he said that so far the evidence has proved that Nawaz Sharif sent money abroad through 16 different companies. He claimed that Nielson and Nescol were the real owner of Avenfield flats and Ishaq Dar was actually the Sharifs’ front man. He said that PTI would continue its struggle for the implementation of the Panama Papers verdict at a time when six-month time period fixed by the apex court for holding the Sharifs accountable was nearly approaching.