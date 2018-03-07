Lahore Qalandars vice-captain Fakhar Zaman has refused to lose hope despite Lahore Qalandars’ woeful start.

We are certainly disappointed, but not hopeless. We are hoping for a comeback. “We are trying to do well, but not getting the results. We are getting good starts, but the middle order is [out of form]. The top order will have to stay longer at the crease.

Pakistan’s former bowling coach and top leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed impressed with the quality of matches.

The quality of @thePSLt20 games has been quite high. Its awesome to see Pakistan contributing to the world cricket map in one way or other. Can't wait for the games in Pakistan.

Lahore Qalandars pacer Mustafizur Rehman heads back to play for his national team in T20 tri-series.

It was great feeling to play under @Bazmccullum's captaincy for @lahoreqalandars. Thanks skipper for showing such kinds of love and support. It was good experience in PSL. Now, focused on national duty. Looking for team's success in Sri Lanka.

Lahore Qalandars franchise pwner and popular cricket enthusiast Rana Fawad signals changes in team for next season.

Cricket is in my blood but my team is not performing well. Please pray for my Team. I am going to surprise you in next season Insha Allah, I will bring 4 major changes will include all rounders and some key changes which will help us to win #PSL2019.