SIALKOT-The compound of the local Rural Health Centre, Buddah Goraya in Daska tehsil has been converted into a filth depot for by the local people in the last several years.

Local people dump the garbage there due to which the heaps of trash are getting bigger day by day with uncontrolled ill smell and suffocation oozing out of trash heaps.

The local people have also established a pond of sewerage in the courtyard of the dispensary due to which various diseases were spreading in the locality.

The dispensary lacks boundary wall since its establishment about three decades ago.

Now, the rural health dispensary building has become dilapidated and been declared dangerous by the Sialkot health department and buildings department. They had advised the officials concerned to vacate the building at the earliest in a bid to avert any untoward incident.

District Health Authority CEO Dr Latif Ahmed Sahi said that the health authority had already brought the situation into the notice of the high-ups besides seeking funds from the government for the early repairing of the dangerous building.

The CEO added that the health department had established two additional rooms for the dispensary, saying that both the rooms had been illegally occupied by the local officials of the local union council. It had also established the UC offices in the two additional rooms by using their complete political influence, he said.

The health officials admitted that they were to get these illegally occupied rooms retrieved from the illegal occupants due to the mounted political pressure. The local patients coming from villages are provided with healthcare at the dangerous and old building of the dispensary.

The health officials revealed that now only a water carrier looks after the matters of the dispensary as its caretaker. They said that the local people were not stopping dumping garbage there despite the repeated appeals made by the health officials.

The people said that there were no proper arrangements for dumping garbage. The health dispensary has become ailing while providing health facilities for the local people in such unavoidable circumstances. The local circles have expressed grave concern over the pathetic condition. They urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to look into the matter in the large public interest.