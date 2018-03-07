Islamabad-Regional Transport Authority will take strict action against transporters found involved in overcharging passengers on various routes as fare of public-service vehicles have not been revised after hike in fuel prices, Secretary RTA Khalid Yameen Satti said.

The secretary said that the RTA officials had been directed to impose fine and/or impound vehicles of the transporters found involved in overcharging passengers. He said that a number of complaints had been lodged by the residents with the RTA regarding overcharging on various routes. He warned the transporters not to violate the rules; else strict action would be taken against them.

The official also directed the transporters to display fare lists for every destination at their respective terminals and in their vehicles at prominent places.

The transporters could not increase fares on their own, he said, adding that the RTA issued 1,040 tickets to PSVs during February and also impounded 238 vehicles for overcharging, overloading and other violations with fines amounting to Rs900,200.

The transporters have increased fares at different routes after the announcement of increase in POL prices and warned of stopping their vehicles if Punjab Transport Authority did not increase stop-to-stop fares up to Rs14 against Rs10.

Khalid Yameen Satti said that local transport bodies had submitted their demands to increase fares according to increase in the POL prices, which, he said, had been sent to the PTA for further action.