The Supreme Court of Pakistan has issued contempt of court notice to PML-N leader Nihal Hashmi.

A three-member bench headed by CJP Saqib Nisar has been hearing Nihal Hashmi’s intra-court appeal case.

After the hearing on a query, Nihal stated, “At the time of my release from Adyala jail I was mentally unstable and I cannot even think to disrespect the top court".

He pleaded the court to forgive him as he is a middle-class man and cannot run his family without the law practice

The SC orders Nihal Hashmi to submit his reply till March 12.

Yesterday The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered Nihal Hashmi to appear before the court in contempt of court case.

The orders were given as CJP took his plea against his disqualification as a Senator and forming of a larger bench for intra-court hearing.