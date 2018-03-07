Islamabad - All seminaries and shrines within three-kilometre radius of the parade ground near Shakarparian would remain closed while other such establishments in close proximity of the venue would be kept under strict surveillance from March 15 to March 24 for ensuring security on the eve of Pakistan Day parade, officials of the city district administration said.

Also, wedding ceremonies and other functions would not be allowed within three-kilometre radius of the venue along the Murree Road, Expressway and Garden Avenue from March 18 to March 23. Margalla Hill trails would also be closed on March 23 from 6 am to 12 noon, the official said.

The decision was taken in a meeting held under chairmanship of district magistrate, Islamabad which discussed security arrangements and contingency plan in connection with Pakistan Day parade to be held on March 23 at Shakarparian parade ground.

According to the plan, CCTV cameras would be installed at key points. Stalls and makeshift shops from Khanna Bridge, Kurri Road, Sohan Road and Koral and surrounded areas would be removed. Kite flying, aerial flying, fireworks and pigeon flying have already been restricted. All hotels in five kilometres radius of the venue would ensure extreme security of guests from March 1.

Furthermore, Lok Virsa, Pakistan Monument, Pakistan Science Museum, recreational places, cafes, hotels and restaurants at Garden Avenue would also be closed from March 19, 21 and March 23.

Meanwhile, full-dress rehearsal of Pakistan Day parade will take place ahead of the event. Roads will be closed to the public in vicinities including Faisal Avenue, Zero Point, Faizabad, and Parade Avenue. The traffic police of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will devise a comprehensive traffic plan for the event. Faizabad will remain completely closed on March 23.

Islamabad-bound traffic from Koral Interchange will be diverted to Link Road. Traffic coming from Murree will be stopped at 17 mile Toll Plaza.

The traffic police will stop traffic from Abbottabad at Barian. Traffic from Rawalpindi to Islamabad will enter the city from Shamsabad double road.

Traffic moving from Islamabad to Rawalpindi will be diverted to IJP road toward Katarian and Pindora Chowk to move from Park Road to Rawal Dam Chowk and Murree Road.

Traffic moving from airport to Islamabad will use Khanna Pull, Lehtarar Road, and Taramirri Chowk to move to Park Road.